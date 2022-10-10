Model school set up in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

A residential school for students of Classes XI and XII has been set up in Madurai under the Model Schools Scheme. It was inaugurated by Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday.

A total of 160 students, 80 each from Classes XI and XII have been selected from government schools based on their academic performance. They will benefit from the scheme.

Under the scheme, the students would be trained on how to pursue higher education in premier educational institutions. They will be given special training through qualified teachers.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar advised the students to choose the field of their choice for pursuing higher education and explore the opportunities in it. He urged them to prepare from now itself. Madurai District Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika was present.