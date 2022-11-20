Model of Vemabakottai archaeological excavation trench a big hit at Virudhunagar book fair

November 20, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A model of Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation trench put up at Virudhunagar Book Fair has drawn the attraction of hundreds of people, especially students who are awestruck when explained that more than 3,200 artefacts unearthed at the site were 2,000 years.

A separate gallery has been put up on KVS School campus where the book fair is being conducted till November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all the 16 trenches dug up at the Vembakottai site were of 14 feet by 14 feet, here due to lack of space, the model was reduced to 12 feet by 12 feet. As the students climb up a steep ramp and look down into the trench, they get the feel of being at the actual excavation site.

To represent the fact that more terracotta pots and shreds were found at Vembakottai site, the officials have re-created the model trench showing the pots and shreds. With the actual excavation site being far off from the nearest town, Sattur, along the northern bank of Vaippar river, not many people had visited it.

“When they look at our model, many feel that they had missed an opportunity to have a look at the actual excavation site,” said Vembakottai arachaeological excavation site Director Pon. Baskar.

The site has a cultural deposit mound extending over a vast area of more than 25 acres, revealing the continuous habitation right till early history.

Trending

“But, the kind of questions they are asking and enthusiasm they showed to know more about the excavation at the book fair, we expect large number of people to visit Vembakottai when the second phase of excavation begins next year,” Mr. Baskar said.

At least 1,200 artefacts have been displayed in glass shelves. Semi-precious stone beads like carnelian beads, glass beads of different colours, shell bangles, glass bangles terracotta beds, spindle whorls, gamesmen, terracotta pendent, weighing units, balls, hopscotches, wheels, iron and copper objects have been displayed. Besides, the a huge model of the small gold pendant found is on display for people to have better view.

“More than 5,000 people have visited our gallery in the last three days,” Mr. Baskar said. Besides the Site Director, three gallery guides were posted at the gallery to explain about Vembakottai excavation. Many residents of Virudhunagar district felt thrilled to know about their history which dates back to Iron age, Mr. Baskar said.