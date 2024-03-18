GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Model code of conduct: posters, paintings not removed in many places in Madurai district

March 18, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Posters being removed from a bus shelter at Othakadai in Madurai on Monday.

Posters being removed from a bus shelter at Othakadai in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

In contravention of the Election Commission of India’s directions to remove any graffiti, wall painting, wallpapers or any other form of publicity with political hint on a public property within 24 hours of the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, as the model code of conduct has come into force, posters and wall paintings have not been removed in some places in Madurai district.  

The order states that all unorganised political advertisements in the form of writing or posters, hoardings, banners and flags at a public property and in public spaces such as railway stations and bus stands should be removed within 48 hours.  Though the removal works were swift in the city limits, in suburbs and villages, the political advertisements remain untouched.  

When enquired about the delay in removing posters from public places, a panchayat worker who was overseeing the ‘removing work’ at Othakadai area said they had very few hands to complete the works within the stipulated 24 hours.  “We have deployed all our workers for the work, but this could be done only after completing our regular duties such as clearing garbage from roads and other places,” he added.  

In addition to this, due to confusion over covering the statues of political leaders, the twin statues of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at K. K. Nagar were wrapped with clothes while the statue of another former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Simmakkal was left untouched.  

But, due to opposition from political parties, later in the evening, the cloth cover over the twin statues in K.K. Nagar were removed.  When asked about this, a senior official said he was not aware of it.  

