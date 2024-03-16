Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Virudhunagar district

March 16, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect in Virudhunagar district following the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission, said Virudhunagar District Collector and District Election Officer V.P. Jayaseelan.

Talking to reporters, he said that the MCC has been explained to the representatives of the recognised political parties. Similarly, its implementation has been briefed to all the election-related officials on Saturday evening, he added.

Virudhunagar district has a total of 14,94,400 voters, including 7,29,438 men, 7,64,760 women voters and 202 others.

The DEO has formed three flying squad teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) for each of the 7 Assembly segments in Virudhunagar district.

They would work in three shifts so that one FST and SST team is on duty.

People can lodge any complaints with regard to violation of model code of conduct through the mobile application C-Vigil.

An election control room has been set up in the district Collectorate and it would function round the clock, the Collector said.

People can call the toll-free number of 1800-425-2166 or 04562-252100/221301/221302 and 221303 to lodge complaints Similarly, the can call 1950 or 04562 – 234600 to contact the control room.

Out of 1,680 polling booths, only two have got more than 1,500 voters. The district administration has identified 186 booths as vulnerable and two as critical.

Political parties and candidates can apply seeking permission for campaign through Suvidha mobile application.

