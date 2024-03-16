Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Madurai district

March 16, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

Following the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in Madurai district.

Addressing mediapersons following a meeting at the Collectorate, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said there were a total of 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district of which six came under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. The Madurai Parliamentary Constituency has 15,77,725 voters comprising 7,74,381 male voters, 8,02,176 female voters and 188 third gender voters.

While Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur came under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam came under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti came under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms. Sangeetha said that a meeting was conducted with the nodal officers. The electoral roll was published in January and the supplementary roll would be published in a couple of days.

People can lodge complaints with regard to violation of the Model Code of Conduct through C-Vigil mobile application and Suvidha application. On the C-Vigil application, the people can upload photos and videos and lodge their complaints. A control room had been set up and flying squads had been deployed to take action.

People could register complaints through toll free number 1800-425-5799 or 0452-2535374, 0452-2535375, 0452-2535376, 0452-2535377 and 0452-2535378.

Online transactions were being monitored and any suspicious online transaction would be probed. Central and State agencies would look into it. A district level bankers meeting was held to sensitise them, she said.

For one Assembly Constituency, three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and one video surveillance team were deployed. Each team would have five members. There would be 24 hours monitoring.

She said works were on to identify sensitive polling stations in the district. Polling stations were being inspected. The Chithirai festival had been taken into consideration.

Following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, photographs of leaders from government offices including the District Collector’s office were removed. Corporation workers removed posters of political parties pasted on public walls in the city.