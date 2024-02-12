Modalities in place at last to rein in stray cattle menace

February 12, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

In an attempt to put an end to stray cattle and dog menace in the city, Madurai Corporation has planned a slew of measures including registration of cattle reared in the city limits, impose licence fee for each cattle. Besides, the urban local body has mandated that animals should be maintained only in licensed cattle sheds and not let on streets.

The Corporation Commissioner is also authorised to impound stray cattle, impose higher fine amount and auctioning of those animals which are not retrieved by owners within five days or those animals which are caught for the third time.

The resolution said that though the stray animals were being impounded and a fine of ₹3,000 for adult animals and ₹1,500 for calves were being imposed, besides collecting ₹500 a day towards their maintenance, the nuisance and road accidents caused by them continued to increase.

As per Section 105 of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 and Section 29 of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, cattle rearers need to get licence for each of the animal being reared in city limits. The licence fee for cows/buffaloes is ₹100, calves, ₹50, horses and donkeys ₹150, dogs and pigs ₹100.

The corporation has laid down conditions for maintenance of the animals in hygienic conditions. They should not be let into roads or public places but kept only in sheds. The sheds should not be located in residential areas. It should not create nuisance for people and the environment. They should have own vehicle for carrying liquid waste of the animals and dispose them of in designated places.

Such waste should not be let into underground drainage, or waterbodies or drainage channels. The sheds should not become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The licence fee for cattle shed is ₹10 per square feet. The shed would be inspected by Health Inspector.

Spot fine

The council has resolved to impose spot fine on cattle that stray onto roads and public places under section 106 of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998. Those animals which are not claimed by the owners would be impounded.

The revised fine for cows, buffaloes, horses and pigs which stray into roads and public places and caught for the first time is ₹2,500. For the second offence, the fine would be ₹10,000 for cows, buffaloes and horses, and ₹5,000 for calves and donkeys.

For those animals which are caught for straying for the third time or not claimed within five days after impounding, the fine would be ₹20,000 for cows, buffaloes, horses and pigs. The same fine for calves and donkeys would be ₹10,000. Or else, it would be auctioned by the Corporation Commissioner.

Any animal which is reared without licence in the city limits would be seized and auctioned, the resolution said.

The impounded animals would be maintained in animal shelters which would be monitored by the City Veterinary Welfare Officer.

The resolutions were passed without any discussion in the council.