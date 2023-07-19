ADVERTISEMENT

Mock tests are of immense help, says NEET topper

July 19, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

All-India NEET topper J. Prabanjan, left, at Velammal School in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

I took at least 50 mock tests before NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), which helped in scoring high, said J. Prabanjan, All India topper of NEET 2023, who secured 720/720.

Addressing students of Velammal institutions here on Wednesday, he said systematic preparation helped him face the exam. It was a myth that NEET was extremely tough, he said. The coaching offered by experts at the school also helped in instilling confidence in the aspirants to take the exam with ease, Prabanjan said.

Velammal institutions chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam said Prabanjan had become a role model for aspirants across the nation. Though students from the Velammal group of institutions had brought many laurels, the achievement by Prabanjan had opened a new chapter. It is a very big motivation. He has set a high benchmark of scoring centum in NEET, Mr. Muthuramalingam said and hoped other students followed Prabanjan’s footsteps.

About 1,500 students from Velammal institutions participated in the function and also had an interaction with Prabanjan who shared a few tips. Many teachers were also honoured on the occasion.

