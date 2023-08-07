HamberMenu
Mock polling held on EVMs after first-level checking in Dindigul

August 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
A mock polling was conducted on few EVMs in Dindigul on Monday.

A mock polling was conducted on few EVMs in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Mock polling was conducted on few electronic voting machines among those under way first-level of checking by Bharat Electronics Limited engineers here on Monday.

Collector M.N. Poongodi inspected the mock polling in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The Collector said that the 5,633 ballot units, 3,033 control units and 3,346VVPAT units were kept in the strong room for EVMs on the Collectorate premises.

BEL engineers were involved in first-level checking of the EVMs as a preparation for the ensuing Lok Sabha election, since July 4.

Five per cent of those machines was selected on random and mock polling was held on them.

A total of 1,200 votes were polled in 30 EVMS, 1,000 votes in 60 EVMs and 500 votes in 150 EVMs.

District Panchayat Secretary and officer in-charge of EVMs, Giri, and Election Tahsildar Saravanan were present.

