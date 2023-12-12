ADVERTISEMENT

Mock interview to be held for SI recruitment

December 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will conduct a free mock interview for candidates who have been selected for interview for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police.

A statement said that it would be conducted at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre from 10.30 a.m. on December 14. The participants would be given tips on how to face the interview.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested candidates can register themselves through studycirclevnr@gmail.com or by dialling 93601 71161.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US