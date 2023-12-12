Mock interview to be held for SI recruitment

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will conduct a free mock interview for candidates who have been selected for interview for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police.
A statement said that it would be conducted at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre from 10.30 a.m. on December 14. The participants would be given tips on how to face the interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
Interested candidates can register themselves through studycirclevnr@gmail.com or by dialling 93601 71161.
ADVERTISEMENT