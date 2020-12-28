Virudhunagar

A team of National Disaster Response Force on Monday conducted a mock drill on rescuing people during natural calamities on the Collectorate premises.

The team that has been camping in various parts of the district to create awareness on the simple rescue techniques during natural disasters like flood, earth quake, building collapse and also other emergency situations like fire and heart attack among the people since December 16.

They also visited the areas identified as vulnerable for flooding in the district.

The team had also visited some of the industrial units to explain on precautionary measures and rescue operations during industrial accidents.

In the presence of Collector, R. Kannan, the NDRF team, led by its Commander and Inspector, Marikani, displayed how to rescue people who are trapped inside debris following building collapse.

The injured persons were segregated with different colours of hand bands based on the gravity of their injuries. This would help in giving priority to treat the most injured persons.

They also exhibited various equipments like power saw and spreader, iron cutor, concrete cutter, hydraulic cutter, manual cutter, hydraulic jockey, air lifting bag, telescopic ladder, door opener, breathing apparatus, personal protective suit, rubber boats and other fire fighting equipment.

They also exhibited simple techniques of lifting the injured persons and transporting them physically on difficult terrains.

Such mock drill could create awareness among the people to safeguard themselves and also rescue others during disasters, Mr. Marikani said.

The team would visit Sathuragiri hills on Tuesday before winding up their programmes in the district.