Mock drill held

Madurai

Madurai rural district police on Saturday conducted a mock drill of dispersing armed mob at the Armed Reserve Ground here.

The police team, with body protector, shield and lathi, demonstrated various steps of the procedures to be followed in forcing the mob disperse.

“There is a well-laid procedure under law to force the mob disperse. Our men practise it periodically to keep themselves prepared for meeting any eventuality, but at the same time to scrupulously follow the procedures,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran who witnessed the drill.

The police have to keep warning the mob about their action at every step.

“First, we do warn over the public address system telling them that they were indulging in unlawful assembly and the police would take action if they do not disperse,” he said.

Then, the police would use tear gas shells. Before firing rubber pellets too, the police would warn them adequately.

The police personnel would also learn about how to use dye-marker grenades and when to open fire. This exercise helps them to act effectively without any loss of property and loss of life.