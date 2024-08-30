ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile veterinary clinics launched in Madurai; public can avail it through toll free number 1962

Published - August 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The mobile veterinary vehicle of the Animal Husbandry department which was launched in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, five mobile veterinary clinic vehicles were launched by District Collector M. S. Sangeetha in Madurai on Thursday.

The programme which was intended to cover one lakh population through camps, would be divided into six divisions – Madurai (Madurai East and West, Tirupparankundram), Usilampatti, Melur, Tirumangalam, Sedapatti and Vadipatti.  

Each of the five vehicles would be stationed in the respective divisions to enable them to rush to the spots during times of emergency. The air-conditioned vehicle would be equipped with the necessary equipment and medicines required to treat animals. 

S. Nandagopal, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry department, said, during the morning time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the vehicles would be operating as dispensaries in the villages and from 2 p.m. till evening, it would operate as ambulances. 

“Each vehicle will have one doctor, one para veterinary worker, one supporting staff and one driver. Each vehicle would be covering two villages every day in the morning time. In this way, 12 villages will be covered every week,” he added.  

Dr. Nandagopal said they had no fixed schedule for the vehicle tour. It was on the basis of the necessity, response, location and population of cattle, the village for the camp would be selected.  

If they found no response from a village, they would move to a different one, he added.  

“Also, factors like number of veterinary clinics, Aavin collection points with cattle clinic, among others would be considered before earmarking the villages. For such villages with existing facilities, the need for a mobile vehicle would be very less,” he noted.  

However, from afternoon 2 p.m., it would perform the role of ambulance by responding to emergency calls received through the toll-free number 1962. 

Akin to the 108 ambulance services, this too operates through dedicated emergency response centres, who would forward the calls to the ambulances based on the location of the emergency, he said.  

The scheme would be of great help to the people to reduce their travel timing and the complications attached to transporting their livestock, he said.  

