Mobile vegetable shops launched to prevent crowds at markets

Two mobile vegetable shops started functioning in the town on Tuesday to ensure personal distancing and prevent crowding at markets in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

After procuring vegetables from ‘Pasumai Pannai’ shop near new bus stand, the mobile shops will visit residential areas and sell a bag with a variety of vegetables for ₹200. Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, who launched the service, said depending on the patronage, this service would be expanded.

The Corporation has provided personal protection equipment - N-95 mask, coverall and gloves - to sanitary workers who collect garbage from houses where foreign returnees are quarantined. “Special vehicles with two workers will visit the 450 houses. The garbage will be buried deep in the garbage yard and disinfected,” said Mr. Jayaseelan.

In Tirunelveli district, Radhapuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai launched mobile vegetable shops at Valliyoor.

Ramanathapuram

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has launched three mobile shops in Ramanathapuram. He said three make-shift markets had been established at Raja school ground, new bus stand and Pattinamkaathan.

Officials were in the process of identifying spacious locations in the district where more such markets would be opened so that personal distancing could be maintained.