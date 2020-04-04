Mobile vegetable shops launched in Tirunelveli

The Corporation, through private vendors, has started operating 35 mobile vegetable shops to prevent crowding in makeshift vegetable shops in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

After crowding in ‘Uzhavar Sandhais’ became a major problem in the wake of physical distancing being emphasised in the wake of COIVD-19 threat, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has ordered for creation of temporary vegetable shops across the city so that people can buy fresh vegetables directly from farmers at the right prices. Subsequently, temporary vegetable markets were created at several places and more places are being identified depending on demand.

Now the Corporation has started operating mobile vegetable shops through individuals who have expressed their willingness to sell vegetables and fruits to consumers at their doorstep on cargo autorickshaws. As many as 35 vendors have come forward to operate the mobile vegetable shops in the city with 55 wards, and 20 more will join the fleet in a day or two so that all wards can be covered.

“We have told the mobile vegetable shop operators to announce their arrival through public address system,” said Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan while launching the service on Friday.

Those who bought vegetables from the mobile shops say the vehicle should be fitted a board showing the price of each fruit and vegetable. “The price may be slightly higher than what is fixed in ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ by agriculture officials as the vendors come to the doorstep by spending money on fuel. And this price should be fixed by the Corporation and the price list displayed prominently on the vehicle,” said Jude of Samathanapuram.