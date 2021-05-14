Mobile vaccination units to cover rural population

The district administration has launched three mobile vaccination units to cover target groups in rural areas, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the special vaccination camp for journalists and their family members above the age of 45, Ms. Kanimozhi said that mobile vaccination has been introduced in the district with the objective of covering the target groups from rural areas as only 80,000 persons had been vaccinated in Thoothukudi district so far. Residents in the areas to be covered would be alerted the previous day and the mobile vaccination would be done the next day, she added.

“Since we’ve deployed three vans in this exercise, we can cover three villages everyday and it will continue till every beneficiary is covered. As vaccination is the only reliable strategy now, the people should cooperate with officials and get vaccinated,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, and Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh were present.