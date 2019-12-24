Zonal mobile teams set out for dry run (295 words with pix)

Ramanathapuram: Collector K Veera Raghava Rao, who is the District Election Officer. on Tuesday flagged off Zonal Mobile Teams (ZMT) to conduct dry run in the run up to the two-phase elections to rural local bodies scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30.

After flagging of the mobile vehicle teams here on Tuesday, he told reporters that 11 blocks in the district have been divided into 135 zones and as may zonal teams – each comprising a Zonal officer, Assistant Zonal officer, Zonal assistant and Zonal police officer have been formed to coordinate the elections.

In the dry run, zonal assistants and zonal police officers would visit all the polling stations in their zones and check the general preparedness for the elections. The teams, provided with wireless communication sets, would verify various aspects of elections, he said.

The district election office has ensured basic minimum facilities in all the 1,819 polling stations in the district, he said adding 248 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and enhanced security arrangements have been made.

A total of 364 polling stations, including sensitive polling stations would be brought under the purview of web-casting, videography and micro observers, he said. The district election office has also formed 15 flying squads to monitor the observance of model code of conduct.

More than 5,900 candidates were in the fray for the posts of panchayat ward members, panchayat presidents, panchayat union ward members and district panchayat ward members, he said.

Voters and general public could contact district election office at toll free number 1800 425 7038 and lodge election related complaints. The flying squads have seized 38.60 lakh cash and 1,192 liquor bottles and the police have booked nine FIRs on charges of violation of model code of conduct, he said. EOM