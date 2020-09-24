Mobile ration shops launched

DINDIGUL

24 September 2020 21:32 IST

Forests Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan launched Amma mobile ration shops here on Thursday.

The objective was to take the ration items to the doorstep of people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of making people go to the ration shop, it was decided to take the essential commodities to the closest points of every resident.

Advertising

Advertising

It was proposed to carry the essential goods in a goods carrier once a month by a designated salesman and issue the commodities to the card holders.

In Dindigul, initially it had been proposed to cover 28,819 family card holders in 157 ration shops through 56 vehicles. The Minister also gave away 13 house site pattas and six others received sanction letter for green houses allotted to them under the CM's housing scheme.