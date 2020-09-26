Mobile ration shop inaugurated in Tenkasi

Minister for Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare, V. M. Rajalakshmi, flagged off the mobile ration shop of Sankarankoil Cooperative Society here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State Government has announced the introduction of 3,501 Amma mobile ration shops. Accordingly, 46 mobile ration shops have been introduced in Tenkasi district where 28 Cooperative societies were serving 6,730 family cards at their doorsteps.

The newly flagged off mobile ration shop of Sankarankoil Cooperative society would serve 135 family card holders in Nochikulam village.

She listed out that four mobile ration shops would serve people in Kadayanallur Assembly constituency and 11 mobile shops in Tenkasi Assembly segment.

The number of mobile ration shops for other constituencies is Alangulam (16), Sankarankoil (9) and Vasudevanallur (6).

Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan, Tirunelveli Regional Cooperative Joint Registrar, Priyadarshini, Sankarankoil Revenue Divisional Officer, Murugaselvi, Tenkasi District Supply Officer, Kokila, Cooperative Deputy Registrars, Muthusamy, Gurusamy and Veerapandi, were present on the ocassion.