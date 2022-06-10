Mobile phones returned to owners
A total of 109 stolen or accidentally missed mobile phones were returned to the owners on Thursday. The total worth of the mobile phones was ₹ 11 lakh. Following a probe by the Cyber Crime and the Madurai Police, the mobile phones were recovered. Commissioner of Police T. Sethilkumar handed over the recovered mobile phones to the mobile phone owners.
