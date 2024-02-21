Mobile phone-snatchers arrested soon after the crime

February 21, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Madurai City police have recovered a mobile phone which was robbed from a youth, Mahalingam, 30, of Narimedu, by three persons on February 2.

A statement said that a man hitchhiked on the motorcycle of Mahalingam, saying he wanted to see his friend who was sick. Even as the bike was proceeding on Palam Station Road in a secluded place, two others waylaid him and all the three snatched his mobile phone and fled away.

During a routine patrol, a police team found the three persons moving in a suspicous manner near Sellur. When the police approached them, one of them jumped into the railway track and suffered injuries. He was identified as Vijay Sudharsan, 24, and the other person as A. Naveen Kumar, 22. The third person was a juvenile.

The mobile phone was recovered from them. All the three were arrested and the injured was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.