Mobile medical units bring healthcare to the doorsteps

Mobile medical units in Madurai have been bringing healthcare closer to people during the lockdown by conducting 223 medical camps in villages since May 1.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Priya Raj said routine check-ups were conducted for 719 antenatal mothers between May 1 and May 12. “The aim is to hold 546 camps in villages across the district in a month,” she said.

On May 1, Revenue Minister flagged off 13 mobile medical units - one for each block - to ensure that pregnant women, diabetic patients and those with high blood pressure get easy access to medicines and check-ups. He said although villagers can visit nearest primary health centre, the units will provide healthcare at the doorstep. Each unit comprises a doctor, staff nurse and paramedical worker.

“Our aim is to ensure that pregnant women who are part of the high risk category are taken care of. They should not have to visit PHCs or government hospitals unless essential,” she says.

During two weeks, 249 high-risk antenatal mothers were screened and 21 were referred to government hospitals as they displayed either complications in their pregnancy or displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

According to a report submitted by the health department, 104 postnatal mothers were screened and 101 newborns screened for neonatal complications. “Apart from providing counselling and contraceptives to mothers, we also provided masks to antenatal and postnatal mothers,” she says.

The DDHS says they had also screened 1,167 migrant labourers at work-sites to ensure that they did not display any signs of COVID-19.

“We did not want to turn it as a general camp as it may have an impact on pregnant mothers. We provided medicines needed for two months to 1,644 hypertensive patients and 1,231 diabetic patients. We aim to cover the entire district by the end of the month,” she says. On an average, doctors cover over two villages a day.

She said nearly 5,000 packets of Kabasura Kudineer were distributed as well.