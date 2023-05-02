ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile library flagged off in Ramanathapuram

May 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inside the mobile library which he flaggged off in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Tuesday flagged off a mobile library that would go around villages and schools in Ramanathapuram district.

The Collector said that 2,500 books in the mobile library will help college students and those preparing for civil services examinations. Books on guiding students to pursue higher education and professional courses are also available in the library.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the collection will be books on historical importance of Ramanathapuram district and history of freedom fighters. The students and member of public should make use of these books when the library comes to their place.

The special feature of the mobile library is its seating arrangment which will allow students to go reading the books as a group and also take up interaction among themselves.

Besides, the district administration has plans to conduct competitions among the students who used this library in June and prizes would be given to the winners, the Collector said.

The Collector also inaugurated a summer camp for students in which drawing, paper folding craft, palm leaf craft, story-telling, story-writing and drama would be taught to the students. These training modules will help the students in their life, the Collector said adding that it would train them how to interact with others.

Assistant collector (Training) V.S. Narayana Sharma, District Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu, District Library Officer Selvasubramanian were among those who were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US