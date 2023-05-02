Mobile library flagged off in Ramanathapuram

May 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Tuesday flagged off a mobile library that would go around villages and schools in Ramanathapuram district.

The Collector said that 2,500 books in the mobile library will help college students and those preparing for civil services examinations. Books on guiding students to pursue higher education and professional courses are also available in the library.

Among the collection will be books on historical importance of Ramanathapuram district and history of freedom fighters. The students and member of public should make use of these books when the library comes to their place.

The special feature of the mobile library is its seating arrangment which will allow students to go reading the books as a group and also take up interaction among themselves.

Besides, the district administration has plans to conduct competitions among the students who used this library in June and prizes would be given to the winners, the Collector said.

The Collector also inaugurated a summer camp for students in which drawing, paper folding craft, palm leaf craft, story-telling, story-writing and drama would be taught to the students. These training modules will help the students in their life, the Collector said adding that it would train them how to interact with others.

Assistant collector (Training) V.S. Narayana Sharma, District Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu, District Library Officer Selvasubramanian were among those who were present.