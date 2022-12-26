Mobile library, a hit in Madurai

December 26, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to encouraging reading habit among the public, particularly students, a mobile van operated by the District Central Library is making its rounds across the city.

Over 3,000 books adorn the shelves inside the van, which would usually be taken to government schools from Monday to Thursday while it would be stationed at public places on weekends for the general public. “We have resumed the operations of driving the mobile library around the city after the lockdown restrictions were lifted and it has become a big hit among children while we have an average of 40 readers visiting the library on weekends,” said S. Yasodha, District Library Officer.

The van usually visits Pandiyan Nedunchezhiyan Corporation Higher Secondary School, Velli Veethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Velliveethiyar school in Arapalayam Cross Road among others.

Around 75% of the books are in Tamil - they range from books on engineering, microbiology, economics, geography, chess, Tholkappiam and Pathupattu. Interesting books on Celtic texts, life of Vasco da Gama and Nobel prize winners await for readers in the van.

“Books that are funny and those that have morals are children’s favourites while many aspirants preparing for competitive exams make use of the library. A few who are preparing on the Madurai Corporation office premises even requested for stationing the van there. Since the schools are closed now, we station the van at public places,” said an official.

The van can be accessed between 9 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.