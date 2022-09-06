Mobile lab for food safety flagged off

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy on Tuesday flagged off a mobile laboratory of Food Safety Department.

The laboratory will help officials to lift food samples from shops and eateries and test them for their quality or adulteration and give results immediately. The vehicle would go around the district till September 28 in order to create awareness of the new facility.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, District Food Safety Officer Selvaraj, District Social Welfare Officer Indira were present.

De-worming tablets

Deworming tablets would be distributed to 7.28 lakh persons, including children and women in the age group of 20 years to 30 years, during the National Deworming Day camps to be held on September 9 and 16.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that 5.95 lakh children and 1.33 lakh women would benefit from the camps. The worms would lead to nutritional deficiency, tiredness and illness. It would also cause anaemia. The tablets should be taken 30 minutes after having lunch. It would not cause any side-effects. The tablets would be distributed through 1,743 schools and 1,504 anganwadi centres. It would be distributed through primary health centres and orphanages.

Children up to two years should be given only half tablets and others can take one tablet.