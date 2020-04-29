Mobile kiosk for swab collection

MADURAI
In order to ensure an effective swab collection for COVID-19 screening, particularly in containment zones, a mobile swab collection kiosk was launched here on Wednesday. In the novel initiative taken by Collector T.G. Vinay and Deputy Director of Health Services Priya Raj to help pregnant women, the swabs would be collected in these zones and taken for screening. The van would also reach out to the people in suburbs, said S. Suresh Golecha of Shri Madurai Jain Sangh. The Sangh, along with Netaji Trust, sponsored the van.
