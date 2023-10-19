Mobile cancer screening facility a boon for rural women

October 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital’s novel system of screening working women in rural areas for cancer by taking the mobile screening facility to their doorstep has begun to yield good results.

Addressing a breast cancer awareness event organised in TKMCH on Thursday, TKMCH dean G. Sivakumar said the hospital, which was equipped with ultra-modern equipment to screen patients for different types of cancer, including breast and cervical cancer, had excellent facilities for treatment including radio therapy. Hence, there was no need for patients to go to other places for treatment.

Since the women do not voluntarily come forward for screening, especially for cervical and breast cancer, the hospital takes the mobile screening facility to examine the women working in groups at a particular place. As early detection of cancer is paramount for curing the disease, the initiative has been introduced.

“The rural women labourers were initially hesitant to undergo the screening for cancer as we visited the villages. However, sustained awareness creation and motivation have brought about positive attitudinal changes in rural women who now volunteer for the investigations. Those who are found to have initial symptoms are being referred to the TKMCH for further treatment so that they can be saved,” Dr. Sivakumar said.

Quiz, short film, skit, awareness slogan writing and awareness poster preparation competitions on cancer were conducted for medical students, while nursing students showcased their talents in cancer awareness rangoli competition.

Cancer survivors were honoured with shawls and mementoes.

Medical Superintendent of TKMCH Padmanabhan, deputy superintendent Kumaran, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, Head, Department of General Surgery Rakesh, senior doctors Amuthan, Lalitha, Gandhimathi and Flora were present.

