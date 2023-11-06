Mobile camps begin functioning as fever cases go up in Madurai

November 06, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Madurai

Due to the rapid and irregular shift in seasons, many people are falling ill at a faster rate than what was witnessed in the previous years. However, health officials said the government has taken all appropriate steps to curb and cure the illness.

The Department of health and family welfare has set up mobile fever camps both within the city and rural areas to address the spread of flu among the people.

“Around 14 medical units, 13 in rural and one in urban, will be setup at places identified as fever-prone areas based on the number of cases received on the previous day”, said P. Kumaragurubaran, Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services.

In addition to this, 29 units of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthiya Karyakaram (RBSK) would be involved in conducting medical camps in schools, he added.

“The 14 medical units would be conducting at least three camps every day. The mobile units will be helpful in reaching the villages which remain isolated,” he added.

While the average number of fever cases that gets reported every day stands at around 260, it goes increases and decreases based on the external factors like rain and other man-made causes, pointed out Dr. Kumaragurubaran.

“Additionally, 977 staff are being used as domestic breeding checkers to identify and clean mosquitoes’ breeding spots by fogging the earmarked areas,” he said.

Above all, he said, due to various factors like climate change, the nature of flu has started changing. “Though the virulence of the flu seems to be normal, the variation in which it shows up in people has completely become different,” he added.

“Earlier, it was around 1,000 fever cases per month, but it has increased drastically to around 10,000 after COVID-19 pandemic. In most of the cases, the patients get cured as outpatients itself, only few with co-morbidities are admitted as inpatients,” he noted.

A. Rathinavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, said, the number of dengue cases or any other viral fever was not at an alarming rate.

“We receive around 10-15 cases on a daily basis, mostly they are treated as outpatients,” he said. “In case the number goes up, we are ready with all provisions to set up separate wards based on the severity of the patients”, he added.

