Mobile App developed to help skilled but unemployed youth

‘Nellai Skills’ acts as a bridge between people and workforce

Collector V. Vishnu, with the help of National Informatics Centre here, has developed a mobile app to simultaneously help the skilled but unemployed workers and the public who are struggling to find the right technicians for repairing their electronic gadgets and doing other works like plumbing.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan launched this mobile app, ‘Nellai Skills,’ on Thursday. While the public find it difficult to find well-trained personnel for repairing home appliances such as air-conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, home theatre, LED television set and doing electrical and plumbing works, skilled technicians are scrambling to find these work.

To bring these two sides on a common platform, the experts of National Informatics Centre here, including Arumuga Nainar, Devarajan, Keshav Ram and Sriram, have developed the mobile app with the guidance of Mr. Vishnu.

“This App, which can be downloaded through Google Play Store, has two features. The first one is ‘Nellai Skills – Citizen App’ wherein the public can register the nature of work – repairing of electronic gadget or doing electrical or plumbing work. The second part of the App is ‘Nellai Skills – Technician App’ where trained technicians can view the jobs registered by the public and contact the persons concerned for doing the work. This App fulfills the need of the public and ensures income to the skilled workforce with ease,” said Mr. Vishnu.

The skilled workforce, to view the App on technical problems registered by the public, should register their names with the Urban Livelihood Centre. “So, there will be no grievance of unemployment for the skilled workforce in our district as they will be continuously getting work from the public who are always in need of technical services,” Mr. Vishnu said.

In the first phase, works such as electrical, plumbing, repairing of two-wheelers, domestic electrical appliances, computers etc., can be registered. In the second phase, services like gardening, home nursing, beautician services are to be added.

Qualified technicians may register their names with Urban Livelihood Centre by calling 0462 2907006 which is mandatory for becoming a beneficiary of the mobile app.