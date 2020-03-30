Mobile ‘Amma Mini Markets’ to sell vegetables, grocery to public

TIRUNELVELI

The mobile ‘Amma Mini Markets’ for selling vegetables and groceries in all areas of the district will be launched shortly in a bid to help the public keeping themselves behind the doors in the wake of COVID – 19 scare, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has said.

In a review meeting held here on Monday with Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi, Ms. Shilpa said the mobile ‘Amma Mini Markets’, which would be managed by Department of Cooperation, would sell fresh vegetables and grocery in all areas of the district as the people had been asked to remain indoors in the wake of the dreaded infection threatening the country.

Moreover, disbursal of the relief of ₹ 1,000 and the essential commodities announced by the Chief Minister for every ration cardholder would commence from April 2 onwards through the ration shops.

“After informing the cardholders about the date and time of the disbursal of the relief, it will be handed over to the beneficiaries. Only 20 cardholders will be covered for every 60 minutes after they are allowed to wait in front of the ration shop while maintaining 2 meter distance in between,” Ms. Shilpa said.

On the condition of the COVID – 19 positive patient, the Collector said he was responding well to the treatment after intensive care extended by the doctors and the staff of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

She appealed to the public to remain indoors to protect themselves from possible infection and wash their hands frequently with soap and then with sanitizer.

Collector of Tenkasi G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan, Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, Sub-Collectors Manish Naranavare of Tirunelveli and Pratik Tayal of Cheranmahadevi, Superintendents of Police Om Prakash Meena of Tirunelveli, Suguna Singh of Tenkasi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan and MLAs participated in the meeting.