MNM office-bearers resign

Tirunelveli

02 April 2019 20:52 IST

Protest fielding of ‘outsiders’ as candidates

Protesting the fielding of ‘outsiders’ in the district as candidates of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) segments and their ‘ineffective electioneering’, actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Mayyam’s (MNM) Tirunelveli Central and West district in-charges resigned from the party positions on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, in-charge of Tirunelveli Central district S. Senthil Kumar and West district’s V. Sri Karunakara Raja, who had forwarded their resignation letters to the high command on March 28, said they, after being ‘hurt’ by certain incidents that took place during the public meeting attended by Mr. Kamal Haasan, which was organised here, had silently digested the ‘unpleasant developments’ in the party.

Without consulting the party’s office-bearers in Tirunelveli, the high command fielded the ‘outsiders’ as candidates of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) segments. Even then, the party cadre and the office-bearers of Tirunelveli district accepted the high command’s decision and started the election campaign.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the candidates, who were not willing to meet voters in all parts of the constituencies, were following “ineffective electioneering” by just distributing pamphlets. Unfortunately, the high command was not in a mood to take corrective measures.

“Hence, we’ve been forced to resign from our party positions and continue to work as the fan and loyalist of Mr. Kamal Haasan,” Mr. Senthil and Mr. Karunanaka Raja said.