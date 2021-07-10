Madurai

MNM cadre stage demo against fuel price hike

MNM party functionaries stage a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) cadre staged a demonstration here on Saturday in protest against the fuel price hike and unprecedented inflation.

Led by Dr. Premnath, State secretary of the party, the MNM functionaries staged a demonstration at Tirunelveli junction.

They also raised slogans against the Union Government for failing to check the fuel price rise, “which would reflect in the prices of essential commodities” and affect the poor and the middle class.

Tirunelveli central district secretary M. Kamalakannan, office-bearers Manivannan, Jayakumar, Vijayakumar, Philip Manickaraj and others participated in the agitation.


