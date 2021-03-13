MNM cadre against allocation of Virudhunagar seat to alliance partner

Virudhunagar

13 March 2021 18:15 IST

With intra-party wranglings being reported in many Dravidian parties after allocation of seats among alliance parties, the trend has caught up with Makkal Needhi Maiam too.

The Virudhunagar district unit has threatened to quit en masse if Virudhunagar Assembly constituency was not taken back by MNM from its alliance partner, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK).

Talking to reporters here on Friday night, the party Virudhunagar central district secretary, J. Kalidoss, said that MNM candidate had bagged 12,400 seats in Virudhunagar Assembly constituency alone during the 2019 Parliamentary Election for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“This is despite the fact that the party got its symbol only 18 days before the polling day. We managed to take the symbol to the voters in a short span,” Mr. Kalidoss said. The party candidate, Muniyasamy, had campaigned in Virudhunagar Assembly constituency for a very short period.

In the meantime, after the break out of COVID-19 pandemic, the partymen had reached out to people with lot of welfare assistance.

“We have worked hard in the last nine months and have won the confidence of more people in the constituency. We are confident of a better finish in this election,” he added.

He stated that the party district unit had selected District Youth Wing secretary, Pitchaimani, as its candidate for Virudhunagar district.

“We are ready with a propaganda vehicle and had planned for a two-wheeler road show on the day of announcement of seat sharing. However, we have expressed our disappointment to our party high command and told them that we will resign en masse from party and continue to work as Kamal Fans’ Welfare Club,” Mr. Kalidoss said.