M.N. Poongodi takes charge as Dindigul Collector

May 22, 2023 - DINDIGUL

M.N. Poongodi took charge as the new Collector of Dindigul district on Monday. Prior to the new posting, she served as Managing Director, Sago Serve, in Salem district.

Soon after assuming office, the Collector presided over the grievance meeting at the Collectorate.

In a brief message to officials, Ms. Poongodi said petitioners’ demands or grievances should be redressed within a reasonable time. They should not come repeatedly with the same issues. In case of delay or failure to keep the deadline, the officials concerned should send the reason in writing to their senior officers or the Collector directly, she said.

The public submitting petitions on Mondays approached the government officials for basic needs such Old Age Pension, community certificates and housing pattas for BPL categories. On such petitions, the officials should take steps on their own and clear them, which alone would serve the purpose of the district administration, she added.

Flower Show

Later, the Collector presided over a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the flower show to be held in Kodaikanal from May 26 to June 2. Senior officials, led by District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Thilagavathi and Deputy Director (Horticulture) J. Perumalmalai, attended the meeting.

The officials briefed the Collector on the flower show and the arrangements to be made for the public to view the flowers at Bryant Park and other locations.

The outgoing Collector, S. Visakan, has been posted as MD, Tasmac, Chennai.