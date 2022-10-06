MMK stages demonstration in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 06, 2022 23:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi along with other party leaders staging a demonstration against the UAPA Act and condemning the NIA, at Tamukkam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Thursday staged a demonstration at Tamukkam, here condemning the Central government. The party functionaries demanded the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They said that the Act was being misused by the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The party functionaries also condemned the National Investigation Agency and said that it was interfering in the affairs of the State. Manapparai MLA and General secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi P. Abdul Samad, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Human Rights activist Henri Tiphagne and others spoke at the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app