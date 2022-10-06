MMK stages demonstration in Madurai

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi along with other party leaders staging a demonstration against the UAPA Act and condemning the NIA, at Tamukkam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Thursday staged a demonstration at Tamukkam, here condemning the Central government. The party functionaries demanded the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They said that the Act was being misused by the government.

The party functionaries also condemned the National Investigation Agency and said that it was interfering in the affairs of the State. Manapparai MLA and General secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi P. Abdul Samad, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Human Rights activist Henri Tiphagne and others spoke at the demonstration.