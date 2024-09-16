ADVERTISEMENT

MMK cadre lay siege to toll plaza demanding removal of Nanguneri tollgate

Published - September 16, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi lay siege to Nanguneri toll plaza on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 300 protestors of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were arrested when they laid siege to Nanguneri tollgate on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The protestors, led by party’s State vice-president P. S. Hameed, said exorbitant toll was being collected in more than 10 tollgates, including Nanguneri toll plaza, in Tamil Nadu even after the ‘toll collection period’. The toll plazas, which should station a fully-equipped ambulance at the spot to assist accident victims and rush them to the nearest hospital for timely medical treatment, did not honour the instruction.

 While neighbouring Kerala had only five toll plazas, Tamil Nadu had more than 70. “It shows the inefficiency of the administration,” the protestors said.

 The State Government should take steps to permanently close down the tollgates that were fleecing the public even after their lifespan. The Tamil Nadu Government should also stop the opening of new tollgates in any part of the State, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 As the MMK cadre gathered in large numbers near the Nanguneri tollgate, movement of vehicles was affected for a while. Police arrested 304 protestors and released them later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US