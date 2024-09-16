MMK cadre lay siege to toll plaza demanding removal of Nanguneri tollgate

Over 300 protestors of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were arrested when they laid siege to Nanguneri tollgate on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors, led by party’s State vice-president P. S. Hameed, said exorbitant toll was being collected in more than 10 tollgates, including Nanguneri toll plaza, in Tamil Nadu even after the ‘toll collection period’. The toll plazas, which should station a fully-equipped ambulance at the spot to assist accident victims and rush them to the nearest hospital for timely medical treatment, did not honour the instruction.

While neighbouring Kerala had only five toll plazas, Tamil Nadu had more than 70. “It shows the inefficiency of the administration,” the protestors said.

The State Government should take steps to permanently close down the tollgates that were fleecing the public even after their lifespan. The Tamil Nadu Government should also stop the opening of new tollgates in any part of the State, they added.

As the MMK cadre gathered in large numbers near the Nanguneri tollgate, movement of vehicles was affected for a while. Police arrested 304 protestors and released them later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.