MMK cadre block Kappalur toll plaza demanding its closure

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) party functionaries from Madurai and the southern districts staged a massive protest and attempted to block the Kappalur toll plaza in Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Monday. Hundreds of party functionaries who were present demanded the closure of the toll plaza.

Condemning the Central government, the party cadre raised slogans and demanded the toll plaza to be removed. They said that the people were affected by the increase in the toll fee and urged for reduction of the fee.

This will be a burden on the common man as it will raise the cost of transportation and prices of the essential commodities will increase as a result, the party members said.

They said that in Tamil Nadu there were around 70 National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas and more have been announced. Even in the toll plazas where the agreement period has expired toll fees were being collected from vehicle users, instead of closing the toll plaza.

Condemning this, they said that protests were held by the party cadres across various places in Tamil Nadu. Crores of rupees were being collected in the name of toll on a daily basis and every year the toll fees were being hiked. The people were being looted as they have to pay the toll fees, apart from the tax, they said.

They said that some of the toll plazas in the State even lack basic infrastructure facilities. New toll plazas should not be opened in Tamil Nadu, they said. The protests were led by party functionaries S. Mydeen Sait Khan, S. Sheik Ibrahim, Kader Mydeen, Palani Faruk and others. The party cadre attempted to block the toll plaza following the protest.

However, the police personnel who were deployed in large numbers at the toll plaza apprehended the party functionaries. They were detained by the police.

This is not the first time a massive protest has been staged at the Kappalur toll plaza. Only recently, the residents of Tirumangalam and neighbouring areas had staged a protest demanding the authorities concerned to withdraw an order of collecting 50% toll fee for local vehicles. The residents said that they should be exempted from the toll. The residents too have demanded the removal of the toll plaza.

They said that the Kappalur Toll Plaza violated the rules. The minimum distance between two toll plazas should be 60 km. But, the distance between the toll plazas at Kappalur and Chittampatti near Melur is only 48 km, they had pointed out.