MMHRC gets award

MADURAI

Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center (MMHRC) has bagged the 13th edition of FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards - 2021 for Digital Innovation in Healthcare.

The introduction of Teladoc Health Robots by the hospital in June last year won it the award. The telemedicine robot ensured the safety of doctors, patients and healthcare workers during the pandemic and also checked the spread of Coronavirus infection.

It was shortlisted for Excellence in Patient Safety category. The awards are given to recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations for innovating increased efficiency, affordability and improved performance of healthcare delivery. It deployed 16 health robots in departments, such as Covid ICU and wards, Intensive Respiratory Care Units, Accident & Emergency, Cardiology and Nephrology. The robots helped the doctors to remotely access patient data for diagnosing the health condition and suggesting the line of treatment.

In a press release, its Chairman S. Gurushankar said the hospital would continue to uphold its objectives of providing safe infection-free environment for all. The award will inspire the staff to constantly maintain the treatment protocols.