MMHRC doctors replant woman’s scalp ripped off in industrial accident

January 30, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MADURAI

In a seven-hour-long emergency plastic surgery, doctors at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai here have successfully replanted a 30-year-old woman’s scalp which was ripped off, exposing the entire skull, the forehead, and two-thirds of the left ear, in an accident at a manufacturing unit.

Doctors, speaking to the press on Tuesday, said the key challenge of the surgery was in identifying the damaged micro arteries and veins, as thin as hair strands in the scalp and joining them to restore blood supply.

The medical team said they had to perform the same procedure, known as microvascular anastomosis, one more time, a few hours after the surgery, as the blood supply was less than optimal in a part of the replanted scalp. If the operation had not been done on time, the patient would have had to live the rest of her life with permanent disfigurement and mutilating injuries, the doctors said.

They said that two weeks after the surgery, the patient recovered well and there were signs of hair growth. She got discharged and is now back to take up her routine life.

Binita Jena, Senior Consultant & Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, said, “The patient from Vandiyur in Madurai was working in a manufacturing unit that produced nuts and bolts. On the day, when she was at work on the shop floor, her hair was caught in a rotating machine accidentally, following which her scalp was forcibly torn off from the head. The avulsion of the scalp was so complete that it exposed her entire skull, forehead, and two thirds of her left ear. The patient was brought to the hospital only after six hours, past the golden hour.”

Dr. Jena added that the second surgery was required due to congestion in the replanted scalp. “The surgeries were successful. The patient recovered well and was discharged after two weeks. There were signs of hair growth by the time. The patient requires regular follow-ups to help us monitor the progress, address any potential issues or complications, and provide necessary guidance for the ongoing care.”

The scalp consists of not only skin but also many layers such as subcutaneous tissue, and an intricate network of small blood vessels. It continues into the forehead, where, in the region of the eyebrow, it gives way to the muscles of facial expression. The goal of replantation surgery is to restore blood supply, nerve function, and an overall viability to the detached body part, the doctors said.

