MMC gets revamped lift

A differently abled woman requested Finance Minister to get it repaired six months ago

MADURAI

When Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan visited the Madurai Medical College (MMC) six months ago to receive his certificate from the Returning Officer for the Madurai Central Assembly Constituency after emerging victorious, Krishnammal, a differently abled woman came near him and said, “Sir, now that you have won the election, will you please get the lift repaired as most of the time it is not working...?” After a pause, he said, “Give me some time. I will get it done.”

The woman was pleasantly surprised when Mr. Thiaga Rajan had taken it forward with the PWD engineers, who inspected the premises and started the work about two months ago.

On Saturday, accompanied by Minister P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Shekar, PWD engineers and Dean Rathnavel, Mr Thiaga Rajan visited the MMC campus and dedicated the revamped lift.

Even as the officials looked at the Ministers to cut the ribbon, Mr. Thiaga Rajan invited Ms. Krishnammal, who stood by the side of the Ministers.

As the lift was installed 53 years ago, installing a standardised lift could not be done. After spending about ₹ 18 lakh, and using the latest electrical and electronics devices, it has been put to use in the ground plus two floors building.

The MMC, which was inaugurated in 1957 by then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, got a lift in 1967. The old lift, for which many spares, were either not available in the market or the mechanism was outdated, it remained ‘out of order’ most of times.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said the State government is known for keeping its promises and “I just did that.” As they left the venue, Ms. Krishnammal thanked them.