OAP applications kept in cold storage: DMK MLA

The Madurai Central constituency DMK MLA PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan has blamed the district administration of not approving Old Age Pension applications forwarded by him.

Releasing his half-yearly ‘progress card’ here on Tuesday, he had listed out various works - either completed or under way for implementation in his constituency during the last 180 days.

The MLA had promised the electorate that he would release a ‘progress card’ twice a year.

At Sivakami Nagar in Thathaneri, a public toilet, which was not functioning for three years, has been put back to use after repairs were carried out. Likewise, he said that he had written 63 letters to the Corporation authorities on issues pertaining to non-availability of water, non functioning of street lights among others. While, some of the works were pending, a majority of them were expedited.

However, Dr. Thiagarajan accused that the district administration had not given due attention to the OAP petitions forwarded by him. As a result, many senior citizens and deserted women turned up again and again to the MLA’s office in his constituency seeking his intervention, he had mentioned in the card. At least, 100 OAP applications were pending.

Forecasting that during rainy season, water may inundate parts of the Meenakshi Temple, he had written letters to the authorities concerned to take steps on a war-footing. Though, the works had started with undue delay, he hoped, at least during next rainy season, the problem would not recur.

Following frequent complaints of low voltage experienced by residents, he said he had written 11 letters to TANGEDCO authorities. As a result, a new transformer had been installed on Singam Pidari Street, falling in the eighth ward of his constituency.

To put an end to water shortage experienced in many parts, with the aid of technology, borewells, which were dug, have successfully solved the problem to a great extent. Residents in Sundararajapuram have heaved a sigh of relief as things have improved for better, he said.

Most of the funds from the government had been used for construction of buildings, especially, in schools run by the Corporation. The MLA has also utilised funds for constructing Anganwadi and old buildings have been demolished and new ones have been built for ration shops.