MLAs present ‘chargesheet’ against AIADMK at ‘makkal sabha’

Virudhunagar

‘Makkal sabha’ or ‘people’s council’ conducted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with a single point agenda of “Reject AIADMK” attracted good crowd in Virudhunagar district.

All the four MLAs, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, A.R.R. Srinivasan, and S. Thangapandian took part in the meetings held at 34 places across the district.

The MLAs presented before the people a chargesheet against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

“Though there are innerumerable failures of the present Government on various fronts, we listed before them 10 major failures on law and order, how Tamil Nadu had been betrayed on education and employment front. We also explained to the people how inefficient was this Government,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Stating that the financial mismanagement has led to lot of corruption in the State, he said the AIADMK Government had failed on education front that could not steer clear of NEET that has claimed several lives in the last 10 years.

Besides, the Government opened up the State Government employment opportunity to the North Indians, thus denying the rights to the local youths, he said.

After reading out the chargesheet, it was let for a voice vote wherein people voted in favour of the charges with the slogan of rejecting the AIADMK.

During the interaction, many women complained about the recent steep hike of cooking gas price. “They rued that the quantum jump in the cooking gas price had a telling effect on their finances,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

The party cadres also distributed the pamphlets containing the chargesheet against the AIADMK government to all the houses.