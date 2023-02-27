MLA’s plea to revive Nanguneri Multiproduct SEZ

February 27, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Upset over the delay in reviving the 22-year-old Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, which is functioning with just 13 small manufacturing units, Nagnuneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan submitted petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

“I have requested the District Collector to initiate due steps with his higher-ups in the Tamil Nadu Government for reviving the almost dead Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone and establish an accident and specialised trauma care unit on an outlay of ₹10 crore at Nanguneri, situated on the Kanniyakumari – Kashmir four-lane national highway to ensure the right medical treatment to accident victims within the ‘golden hour’, and submitted a petition in this connection,” Mr. Manoharan said after submitting the petition.

He said 46 irrigation tanks in his constituency of Nanguneri were not getting water from Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam and also from Manimuthar Dam due to lack of irrigation channels. Hence, the government should take steps for digging channels for taking water to the tanks for reviving farming operations in the areas.

Thanking the government for establishing a banana value-addition centre at Kalakkad as the region was known as the ‘banana basket of Tirunelveli’, Mr. Manoharan said the government should also create a cold storage facility at Kalakkad for storing the unsold banana bunches.

He said the government, which had announced to set-up a sports village on Seevalaperi Road and subsequently put the proposal in cold storage, should revive it.

Mr. Manoharan’s other demands included establishment of Industrial Training Institute at Moolaikkaraipatti, government arts and science college at Ervadi, agriculture college at Emankulam, fire and rescue service unit at Kalakkad, operation of State Express Transport Corporation buses from Nanguneri, Kalakkad and Ervadi to Chennai and Coimbatore and upgrading of Koonthankulam Birds Sanctuary.

A group of people from Ponmaanagar in Ambasamudram submitted a petition seeking basic infrastructure in their area and another group of people from Therkku Kallidaikurichi submitted a petition seeking regularisation of ‘patta’ for their lands on which they have constructed their houses.

“Even though we applied for ‘patta’ last year, the revenue officials have not taken any decision on our applications,” they said.