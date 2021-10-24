MLA’s gesture to underprivileged children

Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian with the children at a textile showroom in Rajapalayam on Saturday.

24 October 2021 20:15 IST

RAJAPALAYAM

A popular textile shop here looked like a park where scores of children were moving around with smiles writ large on their faces on Saturday.

For the underprivileged children from three homes in and around the town, Deepavali arrived early with Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian taking them to the showroom for them to select their favourite dress for the festival.

The children from the homes, including Seithur, were brought in vehicles to the town.

"Since, this is shopping season, we made special arrangement for shopping for the children with the help of the owner of the shop. The shop was opened one hour earlier the scheduled working time so that the children could move around freely and select the dress of their choice patiently," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA said.

Out of 230 children in the homes, 201 kids turned up at the shop and they completed the shopping before noon.

"I was happy to see the ecstasy on their faces when they were able to choose the dresses of the colour and design of their choice. It is only to tell them that we are with them to support them in all their endeavours," the MLA said.

Mr. Thangapandian said that he has been doing this ever since he became MLA in 2016. The gesture was true to DMK founder C.N. Annadurai's words of ‘Ezhaiyin sirippil iraivanai kanbom' (To see God in the smiles of the poor).