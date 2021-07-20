BJP MLA detained

NAGERCOIL

20 July 2021 20:13 IST

The police arrested 61 BJP cadres including party MLA M.R. Gandhi when they staged demonstration in front of the Corporation office on Tuesday without police permission condemning the poor civic conditions prevailing across Nagercoil. They raised slogans against the pathetic condition of the roads demanding early completion of the protracted underground drainage work and other problems prevailing in the Corporation. They submitted a petition in the Corporation office before being detained. Later, they were released.

