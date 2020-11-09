MLA wants solar fencing in tribal villages

DINDIGUL

Making a strong appeal to the State government to install solar fencing for the fields in hillocks as it would prevent animals from trespassing and also save human lives, Athur Assembly Constituency MLA and senior DMK leader I. Periasami said that it was the duty of the government to protect welfare of the tribal people.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said that in the last one year alone, eight lives were claimed by the elephant menace in the region.

The hill stations, including Adalur, Panrimalai, Solaikadu, Perumbarai, Palani western ghats, Pannaikadu, K C Patti, Kuppamalpatti, Kamanur, Batlagundu and Poomalai - Adivasis hamlet, were easy targets for the wild animals.

In the upper hills, the farmers grew plantain, lemon, pepper, coffee, orange, jackfruit, chow-chow among others. In the plains, coconut, maize and paddy varieties were also raised.

The rising number of conflicts showed that more wild animals, particularly, Indian Gaur and elephants, were giving nightmarish experience to the farmers. During day time, they were busy setting right the drinking water lines and in the night time, they had to chase the wild animals. Most of them, who, Mr. Periasami said, had submitted petitions to him, claiming that eight people had died in the last 12 months after the elephants stamped them to death.

The only solution seemed to be installation of solar fencing and the government should not wait for more people to be attacked by the animals, the DMK MLA said in the memorandum, which was released to the media on Monday.