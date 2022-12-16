MLA urges Collector to check illegal transporting of waste from Kerala into Kanniyakumari

December 16, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari MLA and former Minister N. Thalavai Sundaram has urged the district administration to put in place effective mechanism to check the illegal transporting of waste from neighbouring Kerala into the district and heavy vehicles using the rural roads in a bid to avoid paying the toll.

In a petition submitted to District Collector M. Aravind on Thursday, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said drivers of good number of lorries and mini lorries who take essential commodities, marine products and vegetables to Kerala, bring back into Kanniyakumari district waste of all sorts including chicken, fish, vegetable, biomedical and electronic waste for earning more money. The waste being brought from Kerala is being dumped in Bhoothapandi, Thaazhakkudi, Thovaalai, Aralvaimozhi, Thiruppathsaaram, Thaeroor and the recently opened four-lane national highway connecting Kaavalkinaru and Ozhuginaseri.

“Even though petitions in this connection had been submitted on July 24 and August 16 last, no action has been taken by the district administration and the wellbeing of the public and the environment are at stake. When a truck driver attempted to dump waste brought from Kerala near Bhoothapandi, the public detained him with the vehicle. However, the police, for obvious reasons, let off the driver with a warning,” he said.

“Encouraged by this attitude of the police and the district administration, the truck drivers, besides dumping the waste getting generated in Kerala, are now bringing ailing pets from the neighbouring State and releasing it in Kanniyakumari district. Hence, monitoring all the check-posts on the roads connecting Kanniyakumari and Kerala should be intensified,” Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said.

He also complained that uncontrolled use of Vellamadam – Thaeroor – Kulasekarapuram road by heavy vehicles to avoid paying toll had damaged this rural road.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Aravind assured Mr. Thalavai Sundaram of taking due action to check this menace.