Madurai

MLA sponsors 8 disinfectant sprayers

MADURAI

Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy is sponsoring eight advanced disinfectant sprayers, costing ₹36.80 lakh, to Madurai Corporation, for which allocation is made from his constituency development fund.

Four sprayers were handed over to the civic body here on Tuesday. Another four will be given by next week. The MLA also gave away 1,000 kg of bleaching powder and 2,000 litres of disinfectant, purchased at a total cost of ₹3.10 lakh, to the civic body. Currently, the Corporation uses four boom sprayers, 36 power sprayers, 140 battery sprayers and 100 hand sprayers for disinfection work.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 7:05:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mla-sponsors-8-disinfectant-sprayers-madurai-p-moorthy/article31340426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY