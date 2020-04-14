MLA sponsors 8 disinfectant sprayers

MADURAI
Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy is sponsoring eight advanced disinfectant sprayers, costing ₹36.80 lakh, to Madurai Corporation, for which allocation is made from his constituency development fund.
Four sprayers were handed over to the civic body here on Tuesday. Another four will be given by next week. The MLA also gave away 1,000 kg of bleaching powder and 2,000 litres of disinfectant, purchased at a total cost of ₹3.10 lakh, to the civic body. Currently, the Corporation uses four boom sprayers, 36 power sprayers, 140 battery sprayers and 100 hand sprayers for disinfection work.
