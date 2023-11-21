HamberMenu
MLA seeks help to bring home 17 fishermen stranded in Oman

November 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention to bring back home 17 fishermen from Kanniyakumari and other districts, who are stranded in Oman.

Releasing the copy of the letter to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Sundaram said that 17 fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts had gone to Oman for work in April 2022. Their families did not receive any money from them in the recent months as they were not paid by their company. When one of the fisherman took up the issue with the owner, he was abducted. On hearing about this, his wife Shoba Rani had given a complaint with the Fisheries Department here seeking help.

So, the Union Minister must directly hold talks with his counterpart in Oman and help bring the fishermen home safely.

