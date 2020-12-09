MLA seeks ad hoc relief for crop damage

Virudhunagar

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA, Thangam Thennarasu, sought ad hoc compensation for paddy and shallot crop that have been destroyed by incessant rain in and around Kariyapatti in his constituency.

The MLA, representing Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency, on Wednesday handed over a memorandum to Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, in which he also sought compensation for crops damaged by wild boars.

Mr. Thennarasu said that he had visited various villages like Mudukkankulam where paddy crops on over 150 acres were submerged by rainwater. Similarly, he found that shallot crops in over 175 acres were destroyed in Arasankulam, Kurandi following incessant rain.

“Kariyapatti has received highest amount rainfall in the district in the last few days and the farmers could not drain the water. The crops have been destroyed beyond any recovery,” he said.

Stating that the poor farmers who had toiled for nearly two months have lost huge investments made for the crop, he said the district administration should not wait till the insurance company paid the compensation under crop insurance scheme.

“Physical assessment clearly reveals that the loss was only due to incessant rain due to Cyclone Nivar. Officials should try to get compensation under natural calamity at the earliest so that the farmers can go ahead with next crop making use of the available water,” the MLA said.

Mr. Thennarasu said that the magnitude of loss was high and the district administration should act fast.

He wanted the Collector to prevent wild boars that were damaging crops.